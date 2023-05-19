Watch CBS News
Margate police ask for help in finding missing girl Chelsea Toledo

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Margate police have asked the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Chelsea Toledo, 12, was last seen after she was dropped off at Margate Middle School on Thursday around 9 a.m. She did not return home after school.

Police believe she left the school immediately after being dropped off by her parents.

Toledo is 5' 2", weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police say she meets the criteria for a "missing endangered juvenile."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

