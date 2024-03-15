March Madness is here, make your picks in our Bracket Challenge

MIAMI - March Madness is here so you had better brush up on your college basketball knowledge.

As you put together your list of top teams, favorites, and potential bracket busters, why not put all that knowledge to the test with our Bracket Challenge game?

Every year, college basketball fans put their guesses to the test as the teams are whittled down to the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Semifinals, and then First Four. Then it's the National Championship.

There are a lot of ways to pick the teams: insight, where they are seeded, gut instinct, liking the mascot, and pure random selection. Last year, Alabama won the tournament title, beating Texas A&M in the final.

Don't worry about getting every match up right, because you won't.

The odds of filling out a March Madness men's tournament bracket with the winner of every game correctly picked is a staggering 1 in 9.2 quintillion, according to ncaa.org.

But it's fun, free, and could give you some bragging rights if your picks do better than CBS News Miami's VIPs.

Be sure to make your picks before the first round of the tournament tips off on Thursday, March 21st.