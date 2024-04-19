Mandisa, Grammy-winning singer and "American Idol" alum, dead at 47

Grammy-winning singer Mandisa dead at 47 Grammy-winning singer Mandisa dead at 47 00:26

Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start on "American Idol," died on Thursday at 47 years old, her representative confirmed to CBS News.

"At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details," her rep told CBS News, adding the singer was found dead in her home.

"We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time," the rep said.

Statements posted on her social media pages said, "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world," and her own words say it best.

"I'm already home

You've got to lay it down

'cause Jesus holds me now—

And I am not alone"

Mandisa was born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in 1976 in Sacramento, California. She sang in her church and studied vocal performance at American River College and later Fisk University in Nashville. She placed 9th on Season Five of the popular singing competition show "American Idol," and after her elimination, pursued a career in Christian Music and wrote extensively about her faith in her memoir and music. She went on to become one of the handful of American Idol alumni to win Grammys. Other notable winners include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson.

She won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2014 for her album "Overcomer". Mandisa garnered 5 nominations, including Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album in 2007 and 2009.

Cecilio Padilla contributed reporting.