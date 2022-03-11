Managing Stress For A Better Heart And A Better Life

In today's world, life moves at a very fast pace. Daily living is filled with challenges that can lead to stress. Our bodies are designed to handle physical and mental stress but there is a limit. Sometimes the amount of stress can lead to medical problems including troubles with the heart.

Chronic stress on the body as well as the heart can cause high blood pressure which could result in an increased risk for heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular disease.

Unfortunately, stress isn't going anywhere, so the one thing we can do is learn how to manage it.

By making a stress management plan, you can tackle stress and achieve a better state of health and happiness.

You should consider the following activities throughout the week:

Exercise or walk.

Meditate or participate in a yoga class.

Maintain a healthy diet.

Focus on getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

Spend quality time with friends and family.

Try to be more of an optimist than a pessimist.

Find a hobby that you enjoy.

Health care professionals can also help you find options for managing stress.

The goal is to find a balance between stress and life while also making sure to have fun.

Less stress on the mind and body can equal a better heart.

