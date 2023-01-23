Managing diabetes for a better life

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder, impacting the daily lives of millions of people across South Florida. Annually, over 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed across the United States affecting people young and old.

There are two main types of diabetes.

Type 1 is chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin which typically appears in adolescence. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue, and blurred vision.

Type 2 is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn't produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue, and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms.

Across South Florida, work is being done to help educate this population to the vital ways each patient plays a role in managing their own, personal case. At Memorial Healthcare System, a team of dedicated doctors, nutritionists and case managers work with patients to empower, simple lifestyle changes that could have a major impact in their long-term health and outlook.

Some of those resources include:

Nutrition Consultation: Patients are assisted with developing realistic dietary goals, planning meals for optimal maximum blood sugar control and managing their weight.

Diabetes Care and Education: Learning to live with diabetes involves incorporating the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists 7 Self Care Behaviors for managing diabetes, which include healthy eating and practicing a healthy lifestyle.

Diabetes Support Groups (virtual): Led by the Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist this free support group is shares and receives tips and resources that can help empower you to take charge of your health through proper nutrition and exercise.

Have you recently been diagnosed with diabetes? Memorial Healthcare System is ready to help you today. Don't wait. Your health is what matters most!

For more information, visit https://www.mhs.net/services/diabetes-education