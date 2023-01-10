Man, woman accused of trafficking teen girl for sex

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing serious charges after being accused of traveling to Miami-Dade County with a 17-year-old girl to solicit sex from clients.

Miami-Dade police investigators said that around two months ago a woman was recruiting young girls for sex work in Dallas, Texas, when she met the 17-year-old victim.

"The woman's boyfriend facilitated and arranged meetings with potential customers for commercial sex. Detectives received a tip from law enforcement partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation that both subjects and the victim may be in Miami-Dade County engaged in sex trafficking," authorities said.

Police said the trio were located in Northwest Miami-Dade County, in an area known for commercial sex trafficking.

During their one week stay in Miami, the victim claimed to have made upward of $10,000 on sexual dates, which she shared with the couple, according to police.

The man and woman, identified as Xavier Smith, 32, and Jayla Welch, 21, have been charged accordingly, transported, and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.