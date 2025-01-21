Man tells Miami Beach bar employee: "Trump is going to deport your a--," police say

MIAMI - A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Miami Beach bar, assaulting an employee and leaving without paying his tab, Miami Beach police said.

Police officers responded to Norman's Tavern, located in the 6700 block of Collins Avenue, last Sunday shortly after 11 p.m. following a report of a battery.

The bar manager told officers that a man, later identified as Michael J. Nixon, 42, was shouting profanities at a bartender and creating a scene, according to the police report.

The police report said that as the bartender stood in front of Nixon, he made the following remarks:

"Hola, English motherf--, I live in America. You speak English." Then Nixon said several times, "English, bit--" followed by, "F-- Trump is going to deport your a--"

When the manager approached Nixon and asked him to settle his $130.81 bill and leave, Nixon allegedly struck the manager on the left side of his face before fleeing the bar.

Surveillance video reportedly showed patrons and employees stopping to watch the disturbance, with some customers leaving the area out of concern for their safety, police said.

Nixon later returned to the scene while officers were gathering information, authorities said.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Miami Beach Police holding facility before being booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Nixon faces multiple charges, including felony battery with prejudice, criminal mischief, defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly conduct.

