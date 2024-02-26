Kentucky murder suspect in custody after Miami-Dade police chase

MIAMI - A man wanted in connection to a murder in Kentucky was afterlifted to the hospital after a brief police pursuit in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said investigators received information about the man from the FBI.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said when they saturated the area where the man was thought to be, undercover officers spotted a red Camaro with a Kentucky license plate. He said when they attempted to pull the driver over, he briefly stopped and then took off.

"The detectives began to pursue the vehicle and at about 103rd Street and NW 27th Avenue, the subject struck a vehicle and continued to move on, it was a civilian vehicle and continued to go northbound on 27th Avenue," said Zabaleta. "As he approached the intersection of NW 119th Street and 27 Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle because he had traffic that was stopped and backed up due to the morning commute. He lost control of the vehicle, causing him to strike a car and flip."

Zabaleta said the driver was trapped inside and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had to free him. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable.

Zabaleta said five vehicles were involved in the crash at NW 1119th Street. He added that no one was injured in those collisions.

A woman at the crash scene told CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor that her 11-year-old grandson was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Zabaleta said that information may have changed or the child's family took him to the hospital themselves.

A check of the Camaro's license tag showed it was owned by the person murdered in Kentucky.