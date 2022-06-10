Watch CBS News
Man suffers serious injuries in head-on collision in Miramar

MIRAMAR - One man was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on the I-75 Northbound exit ramp to Westbound Miramar Pkwy early Friday morning. 

Police said it happened at 12:09 a.m., involving an orange box Ttuck and a black Chevy Tahoe 

One driver, who was not identified suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver suffered serious injuries to his extremities, police said. 

Authorities said the collision occurred when after the box truck was traveling the wrong way on the Miramar Pkwy westbound exit ramp attempting to enter I75 Northbound, as the Chevy was exiting on the Miramar Pkwy westbound exit ramp. 

Both vehicles collided head on

The Florida Highway Patrol believes alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. 

The investigation continues. 

