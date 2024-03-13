Watch CBS News
Man struck, killed while crossing Miami street, driver sped off

By Peter D'Oench

MIAMI - A crossing SW 8th Street near 8th Court in Miami was fatally struck by a driver who sped off.

Surveillance video from a nearby jewelry store shows the man, who appears to be in his 40s, crossing the street where he was not supposed to cross, according to Miami police.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the driver never stopped to render aid or called 911 to report the crash.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Police said even though the man was crossing where he shouldn't have, the driver will face a criminal charge for leaving the scene of an accident. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 12:52 PM EDT

