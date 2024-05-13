Man struck, killed by City of Miami trolley he'd been riding

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are working to identify the man they say died trying to get his bike off the front of a City of Miami trolley.

With the bike still wedged underneath, fire rescue pulled the man from under the trolley and tried to save him but he did not make it.

City of Miami spokesperson Kenia Fallat says, "Right now detectives are saying that he's unidentified but he appears to be a black male somewhere in his 50's."

The accident shut down busy southwest 8th Street and 36th Avenue this morning around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the trolley, is a man wearing a dark blue shirt. He is not employed by the city of Miami.

Fallat, says "We are talking to the driver to get a little more, and also speaking to witnesses on the scene to see if perhaps they can paint a clearer picture as to what transpired."

This all happening on the corner where Versailles, La Carreta and the Social Security Administration all meet.

With all the business on this corner, no doubt police will be combing through surveillance video.

A few hours ago, the intersection was reopened.

The investigation continues.