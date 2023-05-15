Man struck by Brightline train in Miami

MIAMI - A man was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a Brightline train Monday morning.

Police say he was hit around 10 a.m. near NE 4th Avenue and 79th Street.

He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. Police said the circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remain under investigation.

More than 85 deaths have been connected to Brightline, Florida's privately owned passenger railroad, since it began operations in July 2017, running from West Palm Beach to Miami. None of the deaths involving Brightline have been found to be the railroad's fault. Most have been suicides, pedestrians who tried to run across the tracks ahead of a train, or drivers who maneuvered around crossing gates rather than wait.

