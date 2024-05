Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants

MIAMI - Officials at Miami International Airport say a man was trying to board a flight with snakes in his pants.

Transportation Security Administration agents caught the unidentified man with a small bag in his pants with the small reptiles in it.

The bag was hidden in the passenger's clothing, officials said.

The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.