Man stole car from Boynton Beach gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

FORT LAUDERDALE - Boynton Beach police are searching for a man they believe stole a car from a gas station with a baby in the back seat Tuesday.

Officials say that at around 6:30 a.m., the man pulled up to a Mobil gas station on West Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV. The man had another person with him.

He then got in the victim's car and drove away, getting on Interstate 95 and eventually reaching the Residence Inn Hotel in Boca Raton.

Police say the man then left the child there.

It's unclear where the driver of the stolen vehicle was at the time the man stole the car.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found near the Boca Raton mall.