Man stabbed near Bayside Ferris Wheel in downtown Miami

MIAMI — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Miami Sunday morning after finding a wounded man near the Bayside Ferris Wheel.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to the area of 401 Biscayne Blvd. on a reported stabbing, where they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the suspect involved are under investigation.

CBS News Miami previously reported on a different and unrelated stabbing that occurred last month in the same area.