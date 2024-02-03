Man stabbed in Southwest Miami-Dade after stranger asks him for ride and steals his car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A man was stabbed Saturday evening after an unknown person approached him in a Miami-Dade County parking lot, asking for a ride.

Around 5:58 p.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to the 9300 block of Southwest 4th Lane in regards to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, an unknown suspect approached the vicitm in a retail parking lot and asked for a ride to a nearby location, even though the man wasn't a rideshare driver. As they approached the drop-off area, the suspect then began to stab the victim and stole his vehicle.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified and the MDPD Robbery Bureau is investigating the incident.