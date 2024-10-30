Man shot outside Skilly Louie's in Wynwood speaks out

MIAMI - A man who was shot multiple times outside Skinny Louie's, a popular Wynwood burger spot on Monday night, is speaking out for the first time.

The man, who was struck four times, is currently recovering at Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

He said the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute. "I looked this man in his eyes, and he shot me," said the victim, who chose not to reveal his name.

Just two days after the shooting, he is sharing his account of the incident, stating that he knows the person who pulled the trigger.

"As soon as I saw him, he sucker-punched me. I grabbed my jaw. He hit me right here. I grabbed my jaw and looked up. I put my hand up like this, and that saved my life. I ain't gonna lie, this saved my life. He shot right here. If I didn't put my hand up, he would've shot me in my head," he recalled.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the sound of gunshots around 9:50 p.m. Monday night.

Video footage shows people ducking and running away from the restaurant as shots rang out.

The victim says he ran for his life before realizing he had been wounded. "Nobody wanted to help me. They just sat there and were just looking at me," he said.

Now focused on his recovery, he reflects on the difficult process of healing. "You go from one minute your body works 100 percent, to struggling to even walk. That's not cool, bro. I just want to tell the kids, leave the streets alone. This ain't worth it," he shared.

Despite his injuries, the man is thankful that none of the bullets struck major organs.

City of Miami Police said the suspect has not yet been arrested.