Man in critical condition after he was shot on US1 in SW Dade

Man was shot while driving on US 1 in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on US1 near the intersection of SW 232nd Street.

When police arrived they found the man in a car that had several bullet holes in its side panels and its windows had been shattered.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates