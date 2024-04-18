Man shot, killed while washing car in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade is under investigation on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators were combing for clues after a man was gunned down in broad daylight.
Miami-Dade police said the victim was washing a car shortly after 2 p.m., in front of an apartment complex at SW 216th Street and 113th Avenue, when someone in a moving vehicle shot him.
The man, later identified as Sleepy Brown, died at the scene.
MDPD responded to the area by a Shot Spotter alert.
Investigators did not describe the shooter or getaway car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.