Man shot, killed while washing car in SW Miami-Dade

By Peter D'Oench

MIAMI - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade is under investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were combing for clues after a man was gunned down in broad daylight.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was washing a car shortly after 2 p.m., in front of an apartment complex at SW 216th Street and 113th  Avenue, when someone in a moving vehicle shot him. 

The man, later identified as Sleepy Brown, died at the scene.  

MDPD responded to the area by a Shot Spotter alert. 

Investigators did not describe the shooter or getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:15 PM EDT

