Man shot, killed while washing car in SW Miami-Dade

Man shot, killed while washing car in SW Miami-Dade

Man shot, killed while washing car in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade is under investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were combing for clues after a man was gunned down in broad daylight.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was washing a car shortly after 2 p.m., in front of an apartment complex at SW 216th Street and 113th Avenue, when someone in a moving vehicle shot him.

The man, later identified as Sleepy Brown, died at the scene.

MDPD responded to the area by a Shot Spotter alert.

Investigators did not describe the shooter or getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.