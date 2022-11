Man robbed, shot in the face in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.