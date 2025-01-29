Watch CBS News
Man shot, wounded by Fort Lauderdale police officer

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police said one of their officers shot and wounded a man Wednesday evening.

Major Patrick Hart of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division said officers responded to a disturbance at 2323 State Road 84 at approximately 6:29 p.m. after being notified by the property manager.

Hart said an officer made contact with a man and requested additional officers for assistance.

At some point during the encounter, the officer discharged his firearm and then called for emergency medical services, Hart said.

The suspect was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. 

As per standard protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and an internal review, Hart said.

Police urged the community to remain patient during the investigation continues and thanked assisting agencies for their support.

No further details were immediately available. 

