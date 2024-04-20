Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot at Miami apartment complex, investigation underway

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A police investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a Miami apartment complex late Saturday morning.

Around 11:54 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in the neighborhood of Overtown to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue was also called to the scene to treat the victim. Police nor fire officials did not say what condition he was in.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS News Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 3:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.