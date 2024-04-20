Man shot at Miami apartment complex, investigation underway

MIAMI — A police investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a Miami apartment complex late Saturday morning.

Around 11:54 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in the neighborhood of Overtown to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue was also called to the scene to treat the victim. Police nor fire officials did not say what condition he was in.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

