Man shot at gas station in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A man is recovering at a local hospital after he was ambushed and shot at a 7-Eleven gas station on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police were on the scene investigating what might have led to this shooting in the area of SW 137th Avenue and SW 268 Street.

Police say this shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. They say the gas station was busy and it's very fortunate that no one else was hurt.

According to police, a driver and a passenger pulled up to the 7-Eleven to get gas and then the passenger went inside the store and when he came back out, he was talking to the driver that was at the gas pump and that's when a car pulled up to both of the men.

That car was described by police as possibly being a black Audi. It was seen circling around and once it came around towards the victims, they opened fire from within that vehicle striking the victim in the lower extremities.

Police said the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

"The description that we do have is that it is possibly a two-door black Audi with dark tints. We don't know how many suspects were inside that vehicle," MDPD Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Police also tell us that the driver who was with the passenger who was shot took off on foot. They're still working to find his whereabouts.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial South, where he is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the driver who was with the victim or the suspects in the black car to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

