Man shot after argument leads to gunfire in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man was shot and a suspect was in custody after an argument between the victim and another man in Opa-Locka erupted into gunfire Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity was pending, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Information about the man's condition was not immediately released.

Police were called to 2121 NW 139th Street in a commercial area of the town around 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police did not say what the two men were arguing about before the shots were fired.

The suspect was detained, according to police.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 4:41 PM

