Man saves his dog from buff Kangaroo in Australia

CBS/CNN

AUSTRALIA -- This kangaroo has some fury in its pouch but it's no match for a black belt.

A martial arts instructor in Australia saw his dog in a headlock by the kangaroo and jumped to action. 

"I'm gonna punch your f***ing head in. Let go my dog." said dog owner Mick Moloney.

Mick moloney slapped the kangaroo.

The kangaroo smacked his phone into the river, but released the dog.

This Australian black belt couldn't stop laughing.

It turns out this isn't the first time a dog has been rescued from a kangaroo.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 11:03 AM

