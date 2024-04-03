Man posing as T-Mobile worker climbed Miami cell tower, refused to come down

MIAMI - A nerve-wracking situation in downtown Miami on Wednesday morning after a man climbed to the top of a cell tower and refused to come down.

Miami police said around 5 a.m., a T-Mobile worker went to the tower at NW 13th Avenue and NW 29th Street and noticed the power was shut off. After he turned it back on, he noticed a man in the tower.

The man reportedly told the worker he was a T-Mobile employee as well. The real T-Mobile worker confronted the man about that claim and realized it wasn't true.

The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, then started talking about God and urged the employee to climb up the tower and join him to enjoy the view, according to police.

The T-Mobile employee then called the police. The man reportedly threw some objects from the tower and unhooked some clamps.

Miami police and fire rescue went to the tower, blocked off the streets around it, and are trying to get him to come down peacefully. Police said he must know something about the workings of the tower because he avoided touching grey live electrical boxes.





This is a developing story, check back for updates.