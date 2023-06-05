Man killed, woman injured in Opa-locka shooting

MIAMI - A man was killed, a woman injured in an overnight drive-by shooting in Opa-locka.

According to police, just after 1 a.m., they received a ShotSpotter alert at 2060 Lincoln Ave.

Arriving officers found the body of a man and an injured woman inside a vehicle, both had been shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the woman to the Ryder Trauma Center where she was listed in critical condition.

The man and woman, along with a child, were inside the Lyft ride-share vehicle when someone pulled up alongside and started shooting at them. That person then sped off.

The driver and the child were not injured.

Miami-Dade police have taken the lead on the investigation. They have not released a description of the shooter or vehicle involved.