Man killed in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man was killed in a shooting overnight at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

The complex is off Old Dixie Highway near SW 296th Street.

Evidence markers littered a hallway outside one of the units, noting bullet casings. Nearby, a body was covered by a yellow tarp.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The name of the man who died has not been released.  

First published on June 27, 2022 / 7:06 AM

