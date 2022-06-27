Man killed in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex
MIAMI - A man was killed in a shooting overnight at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.
The complex is off Old Dixie Highway near SW 296th Street.
Evidence markers littered a hallway outside one of the units, noting bullet casings. Nearby, a body was covered by a yellow tarp.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The name of the man who died has not been released.
