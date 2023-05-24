Man killed in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - A man was killed in a late night shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 22200 block of 15 SW 115th Court.

The man's family members identified him as 30-year-old Deonte Smith, They said they want answers and whoever is responsible brought to justice.

A man who said he was the victim's uncle said the whole family is saddened by this tragedy.

"He was a good, hard working young man. He has a seven-year-old daughter and he's laying down there murdered. I just feel like, I mean, something needs to be done. If someone could call Crime Stoppers, whatever you have to do, please do it," he said.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.