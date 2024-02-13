Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in hit and run crash on Okeechobee Road, police say

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A section of US 27/Okeechobee Road was temporarily closed to traffic Tuesday morning due to a deadly accident.

It happened in the northbound lanes about half a mile north of Krome Avenue.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said around 6:15 a.m. they got a call about a body in the road. She said the person appeared to have been walking on the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. It appears to be a hit and run, according to Rues, because when officers arrived no driver was waiting for them at the scene.

Ruis said this happened in a remote area and so far no witnesses have come forward so they can use some help. She urged anyone with information that can help in their investigation to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 10:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.