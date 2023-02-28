Watch CBS News
Man killed in Brownsville shooting

By Austin Carter

CBS Miami

MIAMI - One man is dead after a shooting in the Brownsville area.

According to police, the man and two female passengers were parked in a vehicle when someone started shooting at them.

The man drove off in an effort to get away and ended up crashing into a fence at NW 27th Avenue near NW 52nd Street.

The man and one of the females were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. The female was listed in critical condition.

The second female, who was grazed by a bullet, was treated at the scene of the crash.

Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

February 28, 2023

