Man killed after hit by car in Miami, prompting police investigation

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A man was killed after getting hit by a car in southwest Miami early Friday morning.

Shortly after 4:35 a.m., Miami Police were called out to the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and 26th Street in the neighborhood of Silver Bluff Estates about a man struck by a vehicle.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they pronounced the man dead, police told CBS News Miami. Police also said the driver involved remained on the scene.

Miami Police is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

