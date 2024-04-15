Man injured in shooting at Dunkin' Donuts in Lauderdale Lakes

Shooting at Dunkin' Donuts in Lauderdale Lakes sends one man to the hospital

Shooting at Dunkin' Donuts in Lauderdale Lakes sends one man to the hospital

Shooting at Dunkin' Donuts in Lauderdale Lakes sends one man to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - A shooting outside a Dunkin' Donuts in Lauderdale Lakes sent one man to the hospital

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m. they received a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of W Oakland Park Boulevard.

When deputies and fire rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the drive-thru and the person who fired the gun was a Dunkin' employee.

Originally deputies believed the gunman was still inside the business. They cordoned off the area and demanded he come out. After two hours, they went in and found he wasn't there.

The sheriff's office said they know who he is, but don't know what led to the shooting.

"It just happened a few hours ago. The how, the why, all those questions about what led up to this incident is something that detectives are trying to figure out right now," said sheriff's spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

The search continues for the gunman.