Police shoot man who allegedly fired gun into the air outside NW Miami-Dade market

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a Miami-Dade police officer shot a man outside a convenience store Friday morning, authorities said.

The injured ma, who was not immediately identified, was taken for treatment to the Ryder Trauma Center but information about his condition was pending.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near NW 95th Street and NW 31st Avenue, according to investigators.

A witness said the man had a gun and fired four to five shots in the air outside the nearby market. Investigators did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the suspect was targeting anyone.

CBS News Miami spoke to a witness who said the man put the gun in his waist band before police arrived to the scene.

When they ordered him not to move, the man reached for the gun and that is when he was shot by police.