Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in Lauderhill drive-by shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man injured in Lauderhill drive-by shooting
Man injured in Lauderhill drive-by shooting 01:02

FORT LAUDERDALE - An early morning drive-by shooting sent one man to the hospital.

Lauderhill police said just before 2 a.m. they received word of the shooting at 3370 NW 8th Place after receiving calls of a shooting.

Investigators said two men were sitting in the driveway when a red sedan pulled up. Two people got out and started shooting at them.

One of the men was not hit. The other suffered an injury to his head. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the gunmen who drove off after the shooting.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.