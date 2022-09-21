Man injured in Lauderhill drive-by shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - An early morning drive-by shooting sent one man to the hospital.

Lauderhill police said just before 2 a.m. they received word of the shooting at 3370 NW 8th Place after receiving calls of a shooting.

Investigators said two men were sitting in the driveway when a red sedan pulled up. Two people got out and started shooting at them.

One of the men was not hit. The other suffered an injury to his head. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the gunmen who drove off after the shooting.