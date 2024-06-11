Man injured in drive-by shooting on Turnpike in south Miami-Dade

One person in custody who police believe is connected to drive-by shooting on the Turnpike

MIAMI - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot while driving on the Turnpike in south Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, just before midnight, they received word of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the highway near SW 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found a white sedan on the side of the road with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The man driving the car had been shot, the woman next to him was not injured. The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle drove alongside the man's car, someone inside fired into it, and then it sped off.

Police believe the man and woman knew the person who shot at them.

A person who police believe is connected to the shooting was taken into custody about five miles away from the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex at SW 284th Street and Sw 145th Avenue.