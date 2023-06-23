Man in custody after being accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside last weekend has been arrested.

Phillip J. Pepe Jr., was found in Lake Worth Thursday evening after an anonymous tip led federal marshals and deputies from Broward and Palm Beach to the suspect, according to a written statement from Broward deputies.

Phillip Pepe Broward County Sheriff's Office

He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment of a child and grand theft auto, the statement said. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set.

Broward deputies were called to an IHOP restaurant, located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd., shortly after 8 a.m. on June 17.

The mother of a 3-year-old boy told investigators that she had left the restaurant when she found that her vehicle and son were missing.

The vehicle and the toddler were located a short time later at 1901 NW 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale after being abandoned by Pepe.