Man in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle while riding scooter in Miami

MIAMI — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Miami early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 14th Street in reports of a man on a scooter who was struck by a vehicle. Miami Fire Rescue also responded and transported him to JMH Trauma in apparent critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently under investigation and Miami Police told CBS News Miami that it was not a hit-and-run.