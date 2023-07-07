Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after getting shot in drive-by shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE — A man is in critical condition after getting shot during a drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was standing in front of a home around the 300 block of NE 141 Street when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It is currently unknown whether the victim lived at the home where the shooting occurred and no information about the suspect has been released as of this time.

