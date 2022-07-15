Man identified in Tamarac murder suicide

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man who reportedly shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide in Tamarac earlier this week has been identified.

Broward sheriff's deputies were sent to a townhome in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard early Thursday after a 911 hang-up call.

Arriving deputies were able to contact a juvenile who was on the second floor. When they entered, they found the bodies of a man and woman on the kitchen floor.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Russell Gardner.

According to detectives, preliminary information reveals that the woman was shot multiple times, and Gardner had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four children, ranging from 5 months old to 11 years old were also found inside the residence, they were unharmed.

