Watch CBS News
Local News

Man identified as "Fat Boy" killed in Goulds

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

GOULDS — A man identified as "Fat Boy" by his community was killed in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.

According to a flyer posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys, Edward Roberts was killed in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 114th Court.

CBS News Miami has not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the homicide and has reached out to police to gather more details.

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who has any information regarding the homicide.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:52 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.