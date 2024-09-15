Man hospitalized with serious injuries, 8 detained after shooting in Opa-locka, sources say

Opa-locka shooting leaves 1 man dead and several others detained

Opa-locka shooting leaves 1 man dead and several others detained

MIAMI — One man was hospitalized with serious injuries and eight people were detained by police after an early Sunday morning shooting in Opa-locka, sources told CBS News Miami.

Around 4:10 a.m., Opa-locka Police was called out to 13875 NW 22nd Ave. and when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police shared in a press release.

According to Opa-locka's city manager, the man was shot in the leg.

Williams told CBS News Miami that eight individuals were detained. Opa-Locka Police has not provided any information regarding arrests made at this time.

Joey, who lives at the Cordoba Courts nearby, told CBS News Miami that he slept through the gunshots but woke up to police and crime scene tape.

"I can't do anything about it," he said.

Joey told CBS News Miami that he doesn't always sleep through the sounds at his apartment building.

"Every now and again, we have fighting in this building," he said. "We have shootings every once in a blue moon in this building."

Churchgoers at Logos Baptist Church walked by the scene before Sunday services. Pastor Robert Stephens told CBS News Miami that this wasn't how he wanted to start the day.

"It's an unfortunate circumstance that members of our congregation had to witness this crime while coming into worship," he said.

Stephens added the shooting during Mass, saying this was a bad day for something like this to happen.

"It is unfortunate because this was a friends-and-family Sunday and we had visitors from all over the country," he said.

Opa-locka Police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances regarding the shooting and Miami-Dade Police's Northside District units are assisting. Anyone with information must call police.