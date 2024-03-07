Man hospitalized following police-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI - A man was transported to Ryder Trauma Thursday afternoon following a police-involved shooting in Miami.

Police said a man in his 40s was transported from the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after he reportedly approached them with a sharp object.

It happened at N.W. 7 Court and 58th Street at around 2:30 p.m.

It is not clear if anyone else had been injured.

There were multiple police units at the scene.

Images from Chopper 4 showed police placing evidence markers on the ground.

CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero will have a live report starting at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

As is the case in police-involved shootings the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.