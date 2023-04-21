Man hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting that took place In Northwest Miami-Dade Friday which left a man hospitalized.

Chopper 4 was over the shooting scene.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 157th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officials told CBS News Miami a man was shot multiple times and taken to Jackson North by his family members.

He was later airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.