Man hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting that took place In Northwest Miami-Dade Friday which left a man hospitalized.
Chopper 4 was over the shooting scene.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place just before 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 157th Street and 7th Avenue.
Officials told CBS News Miami a man was shot multiple times and taken to Jackson North by his family members.
He was later airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
