Man hit trying to cross I-95, traffic snarled for miles

MIAMI - There were major delays along I-95 during rush hour Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer hit a man trying to cross the interstate on foot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened in the southbound lanes in the area of NW 79 Street.

The man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Several lanes were closed for the investigation just before 6 a.m., leading to big backups for drivers anywhere south of the Golden Glades interchange.

