Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hit trying to cross I-95, traffic snarled for miles

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

Pedestrian hit on I-95 led to lane closures, major back up
Pedestrian hit on I-95 led to lane closures, major back up 01:12

MIAMI - There were major delays along I-95 during rush hour Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer hit a man trying to cross the interstate on foot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened in the southbound lanes in the area of NW 79 Street.

The man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Several lanes were closed for the investigation just before 6 a.m., leading to big backups for drivers anywhere south of the Golden Glades interchange.

Austin Carter
Austin Carter

Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 7:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.