Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death in SW Miami-Dade park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade park
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade park 01:46

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park.

It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks.

Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

The park was closed at the time.

Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds.

Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.