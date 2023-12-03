Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot several times in Little Havana

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI — Police are currently investigating what led to a man to get fatally shot in Little Havana early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., City of Miami Police responded to the area of 328 SW 15th Ave. about a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s who was shot several times.

City of Miami Fire Rescue then responded to the scene and transported the victim to JMH Trauma in critical condition, where he died later.

Miami Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 11:06 AM EST

