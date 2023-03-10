Caught on video: Would-be Medley truck thief taken down by victims, bystanders

MEDLEY - A would-be thief caught in the act, taken down by the victims and bystanders.

"The initial call was a violent male who was taking a truck, we're talking about semi-truck not a pick-up truck," said Officer Deglys Chavarria with Medley Police.

It all went down at the Pilot Travel Center on Northwest South River Drive in Medley on Thursday. Police say 24-year-old Exon Gonzalez Caceres hopped into a truck that was unlocked and running at a gas pump while the victims were in the store.

"The victims looked out and indeed saw their truck was moving, at first they thought that they might've be rolling out until they saw there was a driver," said Chavarria.

That's when the victims and the bystanders jumped into action, chasing after Gonzalez Caceres.

Attempting to flee, Gonzalez Caceres floored it, trying to run over the victims but ultimately crashing while another man is trying to block him in.

"As he's blocking or attempting to block the roadway, to prevent him from leaving, Mr. Gonzalez Caceres continues to try to move the truck," said Chavarria.

The victims eventually broke the driver side door, pulling Gonzalez Caceres out of the truck, restraining him on the ground and tying his hands with zip ties.

"The victims use zip ties, and you see the two victims they were able to zip tie his hands and his knees and wait for officers to arrive," said Chavarria.

Gonzalez Caceres is facing several charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police are asking residents to remain alert and aware to prevent crimes of opportunity from happening.

"Fortunately, there were no fatal outcome to this, but no one knows how somebody is going to react to situations and it could be potentially dangerous," said Chavarria.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are still pending.