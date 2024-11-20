Man dies in hospital following drive-by shooting in South Miami Heights, police say

MIAMI — A police investigation is underway after a man died following a drive-by shooting in South Miami Heights early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 19331 SW 116th Ave. regarding a man being shot, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami. According to police, the man was standing in front of the residence when a vehicle drove by and shot at him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Jackson Memorial South in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.