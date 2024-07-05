Man dies after getting struck by boat while spearfishing in Florida Keys

KEY WEST — A man is dead after he was struck by a boat while spearfishing in the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the water off the coast of Mile Marker 39 on US-1, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that the vessel connected to the death was found, but no arrests have been made.

